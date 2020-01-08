Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia

Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia.

This is just two weeks before that state’s Super Tuesday primary.

The poll was conducted by Monmouth University.

Bloomberg and Sanders each have 22 percent.

Joe Biden has eighteen percent.

Elizabeth Warren, once considered the front runner, is at 5% and falling.

The Primary will be held March 3rd.