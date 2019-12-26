Global  

Elon Musk Slams Bill Gates Over Purchse Of Electric Porsche

Elon Musk Slams Bill Gates Over Purchse Of Electric PorscheElon Musk slammed Bill Gates.
Elon Musk dings Bill Gates and says their conversations were underwhelming, after the Microsoft billionaire buys an electric Porsche

Elon Musk dings Bill Gates and says their conversations were underwhelming, after the Microsoft billionaire buys an electric Porsche· Elon Musk took a shot at Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates on Twitter, tweeting that his...
Business Insider - Published

Gates buys Porsche EV, Musk calls him 'underwhelming'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took a jibe at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after the world's...
IndiaTimes - Published


