Fighting flares in eastern Ukraine, Kiev and rebels blame each other

A Ukrainian solder was killed and four others injured on Tuesday when heavy fighting erupted in eastern Ukraine, the country's military said, as it and Russian-backed separatists blamed each other for the flare-up. Lauren Anthony reports.

