Antelope Fire burns 120 acres in Tahoe National Forest

Cal fire crews worked to put out a vegetation fire that burned more than a hundred acres..

The antelope fire-- which cal fire attributed to low humidity, windy conditions, and low rain- burned more than 120 acres in the tahoe national forest monday fire crews also say a large fire break in the area helped them stop the fire quickly crews have cleared more than 800 acres between colfax and applegate.

It's one of three dozen state projects approved by the governor to reduce fuels as we head into wildfire season.

"for this week we have had 10 fires for two and a half acres in nevada, yuba and placer county and that is for the second week of february- pretty rare."

About 15 thousand people live in the area of the antelope fire.

You're never more than 10 minutes