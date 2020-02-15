Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein’s lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein trial to wrap as jury begins deliberating Tuesday

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to begin deliberating Tuesday after both sides...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2ReutersReuters India


Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Harvey Weinstein trial goes to jury, Nevada debate deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

The Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy, Mars briefly disappears in a rare celestial event, Harvey...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment https://t.co/qrEYpEsk6J 45 minutes ago

VOAShaka

Straight Talk Africa Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment https://t.co/Y0EBTljRUM via @VOAShaka 1 hour ago

rhianna

Rhianna Rita Starr Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment https://t.co/JN9QnKzHgA 2 hours ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at https://t.co/mjI7WvDixD 6 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment | Voice of America - English… https://t.co/v1ObSH9j8v 6 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment https://t.co/qu5yrdzR5S 6 hours ago

VOANews

The Voice of America Weinstein Rape Trial Jury Deliberates, Requests Blueprint of His Apartment https://t.co/O1QIZjJT3X 7 hours ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment https://t.co/d7Z1YSbNhr 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Jury To Begin Deliberations In Weinstein's NY Sexual Assault Case [Video]Jury To Begin Deliberations In Weinstein's NY Sexual Assault Case

The trial focused on the testimonies of two women, but several more women testified and accused of him various sex crimes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.