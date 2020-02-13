Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Julian Nagelsmann > Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

With Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sidelined, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his side is not changing their approach to their Champions League match.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RB LEIPZIG COACH, JULIAN NAGELSMANN, SAYING: "We prepared (for) Tottenham in detail.

It doesn't matter if Harry Kane or Son (Heung-min) will play.

For Tottenham, perhaps it would be better if Kane and Son played, but for us it's better if they do not play.

But the plan we prepared and told our team this morning, so we will not change the plan for tomorrow.

In my team we're also playing without (Dayot) Upamecano, without (Ibrahima) Konate, without (Willi) Orban, so it's the same.

And we prepared for Tottenham with or without Son, I hope, the best way." 2.

RB LEIPZIG COACH, JULIAN NAGELSMANN ON PITCH DURING TRAINING SESSION 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RB LEIPZIG COACH, JULIAN NAGELSMANN, SAYING: "No, it's only a game between Leipzig and Tottenham.

I don't know, eight years ago or nine years ago when Tim Wiese, a former goalkeeper of Hoffenheim, called me 'Baby Mourinho'.

But it took just two weeks when he called my 'Baby Mourinho'.

After that, I was Julian again.

So, tomorrow it's Leipzig against Tottenham and not Mourinho vs.

'Baby Mourinho'." 4.

NAGELSMANN ON PITCH DURING TRAINING SESSION / FORWARD, TIMO WERNER, ON PITCH 5.

SQUAD WARMING UP DURING TRAINING SESSION STORY: RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday (February 17) said his side will not change their approach to Wednesday's (February 19) Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Tottenham Hotspur despite the fact his opponent will be short both forward Son Heung-min and striker Harry Kane.

Son fractured his right arm at the weekend and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he does not expect him to play again this season.

Kane is sidelined until April with a hamstring injury.

Though Nagelsmann heaped praise on Mourinho he said the matchup did not boil down to a "Mourinho vs.

'Baby Mourinho'" in reference to a nickname he was once given from former Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tim Wiese.



Recent related news from verified sources

Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams out with calf muscle tear

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams has been sidelined with a calf muscle tear...
Seattle Times - Published

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Midfield battle is key for Spurs in the Champions League and why Julian Nagelsmann’s men are so dangerous

This coming week sees the return of the Champions League as the first knockout round starts. One of...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig [Video]Champions League Match Preview: Tottenham v RB Leipzig

A look at the stats behind Spurs' Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs [Video]Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks ahead to Spurs' last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Winks reflects on the injury sustained by teammate Son Heung-min during Saturday's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.