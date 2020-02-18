Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The boy scouts of america?

Filing for bankruptcy?

Amid hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits.

The*more than century old?

Organization hopes to map out a victim compensation plan to stay afloat?

But it fears campgrounds and hiking land will have to be sold.

Anchor jessica hartman takes a look at what this means for tr?

State scouts?

Under the buffalo trace council.

The national organization sent out an email to members late monday night?

Assuring that the bankruptcy filing will not affect local boy scout programs. that's because?

The local groups?

Like buffalo trace council?

Are financially seperate from the national level.

Although they operate under the guidelines of the centur?

Old yout?

Development program?

Buffalo trace?

Provides their own facilities and administrative support for boy scouts in 15 tr?state counties.

"our local units are gonna be programming just as they have been.

They're going on camping trips, they're learning about self sufficiency, they're learning about their country, learning about their faith, learning about their family, learning about serving others."

A big part of boy scouts at the local level is community service.

The buffalo trace council?

Hosts an annual exceptional needs field day?

Which gives children with special needs the chance to take part in scoutin?

Themed activities.

Nationally scouts clocked more than 1?million service hours?

Helping local charities in their communities.

The national chair?

Says the bankruptcy filing will help ensure the program continues while fulfilling their obligation to the victims that have come forward.

He says?

Steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all members.

Jessica hartman 44news.