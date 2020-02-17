Global  

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Date with CNN

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Trump’s First Date with CNN Cartoon Trump meets with CNN’s Cartoon Jake Tapper, Erin Burnett, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, and Wolf Blitzer after Fox News betrays his trust.

Watch Our Cartoon President Sundays at 8:30/7:30c.

#OurCartoonPresident Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht.

Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants.

It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family.

Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

R.J.

Fried will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer.

Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer.
White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the..

Our Cartoon President S03E05

Our Cartoon President 3x05 - promo trailer HD - Next on Episode 5 Season 3 - Showtime After Cartoon Michael Bloomberg's campaign stumbles, he enlists Cartoon Hillary Clinton to take up the..

