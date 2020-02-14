Lewis Capaldi earns double win at BRITs 2020 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s - Published Lewis Capaldi earns double win at BRITs 2020 Lewis Capaldi was the most awarded artist at the BRITs 2020 on Tuesday night (18.02.20).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lewis Capaldi addresses ex Love Island's Paige in BRITs speech After winning song of the year for Someone You Loved, Capaldi joked that some people thought it was...

Tamworth Herald - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this