Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila & Victoria Arlen Chat About "American Ninja Warrior Junior"

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila & Victoria Arlen, Universal Kids's "American Ninja Warrior Junior" celebrates real kid athletes as more than 140 boys and girls from across the U.S. face off on head-to-head courses in three age brackets: 9 & 10, 11 & 12, and 13 & 14 year-olds.

The junior ninjas compete alongside the reigning champions and a few fan favorites from season one.

Three final winners will ultimately be crowned “American Ninja Warrior Junior” Champions.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Hosts Of 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' Praise The Sportsmanship Of The Kid Athletes [Video]The Hosts Of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" Praise The Sportsmanship Of The Kid Athletes

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Victoria Arlen, the judges of “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” praise the camaraderie displayed during the competition series, one that differs from other..

'American Ninja Warrior Junior' Gives Kids A Sense Of Belonging [Video]"American Ninja Warrior Junior" Gives Kids A Sense Of Belonging

Host Akbar Gbajabiamila talks about the power of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” to send the kids off to go pro. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches..

