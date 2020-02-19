Global  

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

Aaron Judge Talks About Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

It was the first day of full-squad workouts for the Yankees in Tampa on Tuesday, and Aaron Judge was making headlines on and off the field; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.
