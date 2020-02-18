Global  

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.
Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcyThe Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection. Facing mounting legal costs from...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NewsyNews24


Boy Scouts bankruptcy: What we know about victims, assets and the future of scouting

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Tuesday as the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing [Video]Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as the organization faces hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits. In light of the announcement, Tennessee councils are stressing that the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

