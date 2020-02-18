Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charli XCX > Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

Britian's top singers and songwriters hit the red carpet for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday (February 18) along with international nominees including Lizzo and Billie Eilish.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

As many of the singers walked down the red carpet, women called for better gender representation.

British singer and nominee for best female solo artist Charli XCX said, "There still needs to be more female representation across other categories outside 'the woman' category.

That's what I think.

And I think more female headliners need to be booked for festivals.

And more recognition needs to be given to the women not only at the forefront of the music industry, but behind the scenes in A&R roles, in mixing studios, everywhere." Soul singer Celeste was awarded the prestigious rising star prize, previously held by Florence + the Machine, Sam Smith and Adele.



Recent related news from verified sources

BRIT Awards 2020 Performers - Full List Released

The 2020 BRIT Awards are set to take place today (February 18) and we’re breaking down all the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2020 BRIT Awards have officially kicked off in London! Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights [Video]The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights

Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Brits 2020: The winners [Video]Brits 2020: The winners

A look at the winners at this year's Brit Awards. Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.