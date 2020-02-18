Stars arrive for the 40th Brit awards

As many of the singers walked down the red carpet, women called for better gender representation.

British singer and nominee for best female solo artist Charli XCX said, "There still needs to be more female representation across other categories outside 'the woman' category.

That's what I think.

And I think more female headliners need to be booked for festivals.

And more recognition needs to be given to the women not only at the forefront of the music industry, but behind the scenes in A&R roles, in mixing studios, everywhere." Soul singer Celeste was awarded the prestigious rising star prize, previously held by Florence + the Machine, Sam Smith and Adele.