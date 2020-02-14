Global  

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

​Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased.
A federal judge on Tuesday said she would stick to the sentencing schedule this week for Roger Stone,...
The federal judge presiding over ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday that she will...
A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was being treated..

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are "an abuse of power," House..

