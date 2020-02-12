Tweets Get Giants Slugger Aubrey Huff Disinvited To 2010 World Series Reunion

Global  

This summer, the Giants wil lhonor their 2010 championship with a reunion at the ballpark.

Former first baseman Aubry Huff has been told to stay home.

John Ramos shows us the tweets that got him disinvited.
