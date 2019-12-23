Cincinnati sports has a history of problematic personalities 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:53s - Published Cincinnati sports has a history of problematic personalities Alleged racial slurs from now-former FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans remind some fans of long-time Reds owner Marge Schott and her derogatory comments towards African American players.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this