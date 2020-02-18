Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts' chapter 11 filing won't end Louisville scouts

Local Boy Scouts leaders have one overriding message as they field questions about the recent...
bizjournals - Published

Arizona Boy Scouts troops not affected by national organization bankruptcy filing, council says

Local CEO Andy Price says the local organization is financially and legally independent, and its...
azcentral.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing [Video]Tennessee Boy Scout activities continue amid national bankruptcy filing

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as the organization faces hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits. In light of the announcement, Tennessee councils are stressing that the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims [Video]Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.