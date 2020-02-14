Global  

The Call of the Wild movie - Harrison Ford Answers Your Call Grab a friend and record Harrison Ford as your new voicemail.

Plot synopsis: Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters.

Directed by: Chris Sanders Based on the novel by Jack London Screenplay: Michael Green Produced by: Erwin Stoff Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell In Theaters February 21 2020
Harrison Ford Joins His Co-Stars at 'The Call of the Wild' Premiere in L.A.

Harrison Ford is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie The Call of the Wild! The 77-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Harrison Ford's buff chest required no digital enhancement in 'Call of the Wild' swim scene

Harrison Ford is looking rugged (that crazy beard) and fit (for a shirtless swimming scene) in the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Klapski1

Klapski RT @20thcentury: A legendary story with a legendary adventurer. See #CalloftheWild, starring Harrison Ford, in theaters FRIDAY. Get tickets… 53 seconds ago

gavsterbooth

gavin booth RT @20thcentury: Answer your call and find solace in nature. Watch Harrison Ford talk about his relationship with the outdoors, as seen on… 7 minutes ago

Bordercollie324

Kathleen Blair RT @DisneyStudios: Grab a friend and record Harrison Ford as your new voicemail. #CalloftheWild is in theaters, FRIDAY. https://t.co/bK0RAg… 7 minutes ago

BaxKelly

Kelly Bax I'm so disappointed in the new Harrison Ford movie "Call of the Wild". To use a CGI dog in a movie all about a dog… https://t.co/3HU5xRsizI 7 minutes ago

CephasZone

Cephas Zone #TrumpTrain Hollywood film star Harrison Ford according to one Social Media post had used nasty rhetoric in a tirad… https://t.co/DndNR5aZqd 22 minutes ago

johnkensil

John F Kensil @AnthonyDeVito Are you referring to movie “Call Of The Wild” with Harrison Ford and that inflatable pool float dog?… https://t.co/x8nXAsBApv 24 minutes ago

DonTakano

Don Takano The weird thing about that new Call of the Wild movie is that Harrison Ford’s character listens to Cypress Hill?! 37 minutes ago

VC95

MarcBertucco Maybe it's a great/good/solid movie, but my first reaction to seeing trailers of Harrison Ford in Call of the Wild,… https://t.co/5u2a2uekt6 1 hour ago


The Call of the Wild film - Nature Clip - Harrison Ford [Video]The Call of the Wild film - Nature Clip - Harrison Ford

Answer your call and find solace in nature. Watch Harrison Ford talk about his relationship with the outdoors, as seen on National Geographic. #CalloftheWild is in theaters FRIDAY.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call? [Video]The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY. To celebrate the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published

