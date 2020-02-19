The Lovebirds Movie (2020) - Bachelor - Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
The Lovebirds Movie (2020) - Bachelor - Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae
The Lovebirds Movie (2020) - Bachelor - Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae
On-screen romance can be tough...so #TheLovebirds stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae get the scoop on how to do it from Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.
#BachelorNation
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.
As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
The Lovebirds Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case,..