The Lovebirds Movie (2020) - Bachelor - Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae On-screen romance can be tough...so #TheLovebirds stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae get the scoop on how to do it from Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.

#BachelorNation A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.

As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

‘The Lovebirds’ Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae to Skip SXSW Film Premiere Over Coronavirus Concerns

‘The Lovebirds’ Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae to Skip SXSW Film Premiere Over Coronavirus ConcernsKumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, the two stars of Paramount’s upcoming comedy “The Lovebirds,”...
The Wrap - Published


Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani In 'The Lovebirds' First Trailer [Video]Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani In 'The Lovebirds' First Trailer

Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp and more star in this first trailer for 'The Lovebirds'. A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:31Published

The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp [Video]The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:41Published

