Lane County man leaves quarantine of cruise ship passengers

Chynna--king says he was cleared by a c-d-c agent in cambodia and also says that agent told him there was nothing illegal about him going home on his own.

King says he cleared a c-d-c agent in cambodia, health officals in thailand, and more c-d-c agents in seattle.

But after news broke an american woman was diagnosed with coronavirus from king's same ship, he is facing backlash for coming home early.

Nats laughing this eugene comedian and public speaker was working on this holland america cruise ship..

The jokes ended when everyone aboard was stuck for two weeks... "i was the ship's social officer you know i was keeping the spirits up.

People came up and said hey do you have a joke, yeah i got jokes, we want to hear them."

Countries fearing passengers had the coronovirus.

King: "i thought, can i get out of here."*king was able to get clearnce by a c- d-c agent in cambodia he could head home.

"is there any reason i can't by my own plane ticket.

He said no, you don't have a temperature, you got no symptoms. you haven't been around anybody with the flu.

They can't keep you, there's no legal reason, they cant make you stay."

However, an american woman on the same ship was diagnosed with the virus on*her way home to the untied states.

King's deicsion to leave-- even before recieving results from cotton swab test--got him fired from the cruise line.

"it appears i was endangering other people.

It's a big coorperation so they were concerned about their public relations."

King says other speaking engangements in the the near fiture involving sucide prevention are also nervous inviting him to speak.

But he says he wouldn't have come home if he was sick.

"it's a hotel.

You can just go into a small ballroom.

Have them set up on of them rolling stages, put the microphone out there.

We could have done it from there.

I would never put anybody else at risk.

If you have a compromised immune center or your child.

It's a serious risk but i get why people that feel that way.

The lane county public health department and the oregon health authority tell me they aware of king's arrival in the state.

The c-d-c tells the oregon health authority that anyone who is coming from king's cruise ship is at low-risk for contracting the virus.

