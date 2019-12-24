Global  

Aston Martin Valkyrie News

Aston Martin Valkyrie News

Aston Martin Valkyrie News

Aston first teased the Valkyrie nearly four years ago.

No production car has yet emerged, though the development of the Aston Martin Valkyrie is ongoing.

Progress, however, should increase exponentially now that Aston has three verification prototypes testing instead of just one.

The two new verification prototypes took their first laps at Silverstone Circuit with Aston Martin high-performance test driver Chris Goodwin and Aston Martin Racing WEC drivers Darren Turner and Alex Lynn at the wheels.

The addition of two more verification prototypes, of which there will be eight, also saw Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon get behind the Valkyrie’s wheel for the first time, and video takes us along for the ride.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar program on hold

Aston Martin Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar program on holdAston Martin and its Valkyrie won't line up on the grid when the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the...
MotorAuthority - Published

VW Golf R spied, Aston Martin Valkyrie tested, Pagani Huayra Imola revealed: Car News Headlines

VW Golf R spied, Aston Martin Valkyrie tested, Pagani Huayra Imola revealed: Car News HeadlinesVolkswagen has a new Golf but only the car's Golf GTI and Golf R performance options have been...
MotorAuthority - Published


