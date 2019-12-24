Aston Martin Valkyrie News

Aston first teased the Valkyrie nearly four years ago.

No production car has yet emerged, though the development of the Aston Martin Valkyrie is ongoing.

Progress, however, should increase exponentially now that Aston has three verification prototypes testing instead of just one.

The two new verification prototypes took their first laps at Silverstone Circuit with Aston Martin high-performance test driver Chris Goodwin and Aston Martin Racing WEC drivers Darren Turner and Alex Lynn at the wheels.

The addition of two more verification prototypes, of which there will be eight, also saw Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon get behind the Valkyrie’s wheel for the first time, and video takes us along for the ride.