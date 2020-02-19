Aaron's Debts Put Him in a Tough Spot

Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) has been working to free a white supremacist named Joey Knox from solitary confinement to pay off a favor the white supremacists did for him that helped him win his first case.

As Aaron learns more about the case, something's not adding up.

He confronts Wild Bill (Peter Greene), the leader of the white supremacist gang who made the request to free Knox, and soon Aaron discerns that Wild Bill wants him out so he can be harmed.

From 'Promises,' season 1, episode 2 of 'For Life.'

