Trevor Bauer's first training camp with the Reds

29-year-old Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is outspoken at times, but also very self-aware.

With 63 wins over the last 4 seasons and a career high 221 strikeouts in 2018, he's looking at his first season as a Reds starter as a fluke.

He went 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA after being traded to Cincinnati.