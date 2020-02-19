Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trevor Bauer's first training camp with the Reds

Trevor Bauer's first training camp with the Reds

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Trevor Bauer's first training camp with the Reds

Trevor Bauer's first training camp with the Reds

29-year-old Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is outspoken at times, but also very self-aware.

With 63 wins over the last 4 seasons and a career high 221 strikeouts in 2018, he's looking at his first season as a Reds starter as a fluke.

He went 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA after being traded to Cincinnati.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Everyone knows him in Japan:' Akiyama makes his Goodyear debut [Video]'Everyone knows him in Japan:' Akiyama makes his Goodyear debut

As a member of the Saitama Seibu Lions, Shogo Akiyama batted .301, earned two Pacific League Golden Glove Awards and played in five all-star games. The Japanese media wasn’t about to let him go to..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.