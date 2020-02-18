Is there a local impact to the Boy Scouts bankruptcy? According to local Scout leaders, no

lisa jowrey RT @McrCladiators: 🚨 Very excited to have received more updates on @AndyBurnhamGM @salford_mayor planned lobby in London on 25th Feb at 1pm… 9 minutes ago

[email protected] RT @UKandEU: Tariff barriers & custom delays could have a big impact on certain industries. In West Midlands, aerospace, automotive, train… 1 hour ago

Neil Beresford @AnEnglishHeaven @Iromg Employers should invest in automation, there by reducing impact on local services of an inf… https://t.co/BIe3C6beOF 3 hours ago

NewsChannel 12 Snow will be the main threat to the area overnight on Thursday, but there are other concerns - including coastal fl… https://t.co/Tcut9UYH1w 6 hours ago

Jim Aroune RT @SethVoorheesTV: Bankruptcy filed by @boyscouts but local council officials say there won’t be a noticeable impact on #ROC area programs… 7 hours ago

Jennie “we need a plan for this” Sweet-Cushman @AlbertsonB2 And state and local candidates really feel the impact. It makes me so happy to support progressive wom… https://t.co/BmW4mGAK1n 7 hours ago

Seth Voorhees Bankruptcy filed by @boyscouts but local council officials say there won’t be a noticeable impact on #ROC area prog… https://t.co/7jC83TFyOX 8 hours ago