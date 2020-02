Former Mumbai Police Chief Rakesh Maria makes explosive revelations in memoir|OneIndia News

FORMER MUMBAI POLICE CHIEF RAKESH MARIA HAS BLOWN THE LID OFF MANY CASES THAT HE HANDLED DURING HIS TENURE.

IN HIS MEEMOIR 'LET ME SAY IT NOW' MARIA HAS MADE MANY EXPLOSIVE REVELATIONS.

THE FORMER TOP COP HAS CLAIMED THAT THE LASHKAR-E-TAIBA HAD PLANNED TO PROJECT THE 26/11 MUMBAI TERROR ATTACK AS A CASE OF HINDU TERROR.

HE WROTE THAT AJMAL KASAB HAD TIED A RED THREAD WHICH IS SIGNIFICANT IN HINDUISM ON HIS WRIST AS PART OF THE ISI CONSPIRACY AND A FAKE IDENTITY CARD WITH HIS NAME AS SAMEER DINESH CHAUDHARY WAS ALSO RECOVERED FROM HIM.

AS PER THE ID CARD, HE WAS SAID TO HAVE BEEN A STUDENT OF A COLLEGE IN HYDERABAD AND A FAKE BANGALORE ADDRESS WAS ALSO GIVEN.