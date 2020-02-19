Global  

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich Freed From Prison After About 8 Years

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich Freed From Prison After About 8 YearsPresident Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence.
Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk


Eye Opener: Trump pardons disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

President Trump is making news with a flurry of pardons and commutations. Among them, former Illinois...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukDenver PostSeattle TimesReuters



Tia6sc

💋👠Tia6 🇺🇸⚓Text Trump to 88022 RT @RockyWinston007: Barry must be the last one want to see Blagojevich getting out of prison. He claimed he has no any knowledge of Blagoj… 9 seconds ago

BigDaddyDaveyP

David Parchert That POS Criminal trump pardoned 11 wealthy convicted criminals, including the corrupt former Illinois governor, Ro… https://t.co/E8NcmXy1of 32 seconds ago

harv056

harv056 RT @NewDay: President Trump wielded his powers of clemency for convicted white-collar criminals and the former Illinois governor accused of… 1 minute ago

PhilManess3

Phil Maness RT @TomFitton: Over 11 years ago, FBI interviewed Barack Obama about sale of his Senate seat. There's a FBI "302" report of interview. Ra… 1 minute ago

BostonForTrump

BostonStrongTrump BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's Sentence https://t.co/jNotXHvmMV via @gatewaypundit 2 minutes ago

politicalnerd58

Pamela Skule🐎🍷👣💋🐕🍿💯🇱🇷🦴🏚 RT @eugenegu: Trump commutes the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich after he committed bribery, extortion, and wire fraud… 2 minutes ago

darmagirl24

Michelle RT @CBSThisMorning: President Trump is using his powers to give clemency to nearly a dozen people including high profile, white collar crim… 3 minutes ago

pierremercer

KELO Bob Mercer RT @CBSNews: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich expresses "everlasting gratitude" to Trump for commuting his sentence https://t.co/4Z… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Governor Blagojevich Expected To Address Public Wednesday [Video]Former Governor Blagojevich Expected To Address Public Wednesday

Rod Blagojevich arrived at his Ravenswood Manor home at 12:25 a.m. He said his first order of business was to go home and be with his wife and daughter, and went inside.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:20Published

Former Governor Blagojevich’s Back Home In Chicago, State Lawmakers React [Video]Former Governor Blagojevich’s Back Home In Chicago, State Lawmakers React

Illinois state lawmakers are reacting to Rod Blagojevich’s commuted sentence.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:03Published

