Government announces new points-based immigration system

Priti Patel has announced a new points-based immigration system which will allow post-Brexit Britain to focus on the 'brightest and the best'.

The Home Secretary announced new criteria for people wanting to work in the UK, including speaking English, meeting a salary threshold and employer sponsorship.

Report by Etemadil.

