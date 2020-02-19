Deepika shares her first look as Romi Dev in '83'

Global  

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday unveiled her look as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, in the upcoming film "83".

She says the film is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own.
