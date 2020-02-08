Watch: Protesters carry out anti-CAA march in Chennai amid tight security 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published Watch: Protesters carry out anti-CAA march in Chennai amid tight security Protest against CAA, NRC and NPR was held in Chennai. Protesters marched towards State Secretariat from Walajah Road. The protest march was called by various Muslims organisations. Protesters also sang National Anthem during protest march.

