Michael Bloomberg To Take Part In Democratic Presidential Candidates' Debate

Marybel Rodriguez reports the leading Democratic presidential candidates will be back on the debate stage tonight in Nevada, joined by a relative newcomer to the 2020 campaign, Michael Bloomberg, the former Republican mayor of New York.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg to make his debut on Democratic presidential debate stage in Nevada

Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentNPRSBS


Democratic rivals tell billionaire Bloomberg: Let's debate

Two U.S. Democratic presidential candidates said on Sunday they would welcome the chance to square...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



