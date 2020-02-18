Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand'

Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand'

Queen Elizabeth 'bans use of Sussex Royal brand'

According to a report, Queen Elizabeth has banned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their Sussex Royal brand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brandThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their "Sussex Royal" label after deciding to step down as...
New Zealand Herald - Published

What’s in a Name: Queen Elizabeth II Bans Meghan and Harry From Using Sussex Royal as Brand - Report


RIA Nov. - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

donkorgh

Emmanuel Donkor #donkorsblog https://t.co/vOTSz4VFzy: Queen Elizabeth bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative 'Sussex Royal' la… https://t.co/k7vlT8lH3P 11 minutes ago

OgeneAfrican

OgeneAfrican Queen Elizabeth bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative 'Sussex Royal' label… https://t.co/Xpd3HIkSaB 26 minutes ago

irukanews

Irukkanews [:en]Queen Elizabeth Bans Meghan And Prince Harry From Using The Sussex Royal Label[:] https://t.co/Ai9DxEh3KW https://t.co/95I7wG8nyC 1 hour ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik What’s in a name: Queen Elizabeth II bans Meghan and Harry from using Sussex Royal as brand - report https://t.co/EAzfmSFVXX 1 hour ago

jacobakpene

Lasgidi Online Queen Elizabeth Bans Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Using Lucrative ‘Sussex Royal’ Label https://t.co/QMPDm2YhxH 1 hour ago

maakoma

Appiagyei Queen Elizabeth bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative ‘Sussex Royal’ label… https://t.co/i2CMZ1xf3y 2 hours ago

iamagyei

Nana Agyei Queen Elizabeth bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative ‘Sussex Royal’ label… https://t.co/Z0mFIbslwY 2 hours ago

CelebritiesBuz

Celebrities Buzz Queen Elizabeth bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative ‘Sussex Royal… https://t.co/FUwR26Zc7w 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Still Discussing Sussex Royal Brand With the Queen [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Still Discussing Sussex Royal Brand With the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have decided to take a step back from royal life but they still want to be able to use the royal title. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’ [Video]Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’

Talks involving the Queen and senior officials are ongoing about the couple’s use of the word 'royal' within their brand as they prepare to start their new life outside royal duties. Harry and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.