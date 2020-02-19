Global  

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
3 find out when the cooler air gets here detectives with the office are investigating the theft of a side by side from a business located in the 5700 block of church point highway.

The incident occurred between 2020.

Unknown suspect gained access to the fence.

The stolen side by side is described as a 2016 2-seater polaris color.

It's valued at approx.

$15k.

The picture is of the actual side by side.if you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-tips or download our p3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.all callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.be the difference.for crime stoppers of acadia parish, i'm sheriff k.p.

Gibson.




