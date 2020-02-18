Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:07s - Published < > Embed
Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

It’s time to look over more Disney scenes you didn’t know were improvised.

For this list, we’re looking at both live-action and animated scenes where the actor, or actors, ad-libbed a line, lines or entire scenes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

It’s time to look over more Disney scenes you didn’t know were improvised.

For this list, we’re looking at both live-action and animated scenes where the actor, or actors, ad-libbed a line, lines or entire scenes.

Our countdown includes Aladdin, Avengers: Infinity War, Frozen 2, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_FerRod

Priscila Silva Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised https://t.co/Cq3UDiUxrd via @YouTube 3 hours ago

afnewsinfo

afnews info Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised https://t.co/asjmE0GBsM di @YouTube 13 hours ago

Markiegee55

Marc Anthony Garcia 🇵🇷㊗ Seen the Sonic Movie!! 👍 on @YouTube: Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised https://t.co/RS5j6QbWOk 14 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Another Top 10 Disney Scenes You Didn’t Know Were Improvised https://t.co/YaL7mTCOaz via @YouTube 14 hours ago

morvabowman

morvabowman @KevinMKruse I don't need the traditional scary movie scenes to terrify me. When I was maybe 7 years old my parents… https://t.co/aUvuggt0YW 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teen Movie Moments That Made Us Happy Cry [Video]Top 10 Teen Movie Moments That Made Us Happy Cry

Admit it, these happy cry moments in teen movies got to you. For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes that are either happy or bittersweet, and will be excluding purely sad scenes.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:44Published

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians [Video]10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

These celebs are talented behind a microphone as well as in front of a camera! For this list, we're looking at celebrities we bet you didn't know were musicians.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.