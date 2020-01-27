Cyborg Grasshoppers + 3D Coronavirus Scan Could Lead To Cure | Digital Trends Live 2.19.20

Global  

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
On Digital Trends Live today: A 3D map of the Coronavirus has been made and it is the first step in creating vaccines and a potential cure; New ride-sharing service in New York, Myle promises no surge pricing; The Face ID masks started as a joke and has gone viral...it won't unlock your phone; Blockchain security for industrial applications with Xage Security; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet - the best of the best crowdfunding campaigns; Fishbrain app is what you'd think it is and it's angling at its finest; A new smartphone sensor that can detect live skin to prevent spoofers using masks; the age of Deepfakes and politics is here; A grasshopper cyborg that can sniff out bombs...yep, it's real; S2A's luxury homes that are 100% energy independent from the grid.
