Hayden Panettiere Deals With Domestic Violence

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:04s
Hayden Panettiere Deals With Domestic ViolenceBrian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress.
Hayden Panettiere's BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend's been hauled off to jail again for allegedly putting hands on her --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Brian Hickerson Wiki: Facts About Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson has been arrested again for domestic violence....
Earn The Necklace - Published


Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence [Video]Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence [Video]Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

