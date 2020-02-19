Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol A Browns offensive lineman is in a heap of trouble with Border Patrol according to reports. Curtis Silva reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Browns' Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol with a Bunch of Marijuana Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson -- the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- is in custody...

