Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders Take Huge Lead

Sanders Take Huge Lead

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Take Huge Lead

Sanders Take Huge Lead

Two new national polls show Bernie Sanders has opened a double-digit lead over his primary opponents.

According to Business Insider, Joe Biden has fallen way behind.

Mike Bloomberg is rising in both polls after spending hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign.

One poll was from the Washington Post/ABC.

The other is from NBC News/The Wall Street Journal.

They were released just hours apart and ahead of the Nevada caucuses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

JUST IN: Sanders Opens Huge Lead on Biden in New Poll, Bloomberg Leapfrogs Warren and Buttigieg for Third

JUST IN: Sanders Opens Huge Lead on Biden in New Poll, Bloomberg Leapfrogs Warren and Buttigieg for Third*Bernie Sanders'* momentum is growing heading into the New Hampshire primary, and a new national poll...
Mediaite - Published

Sanders takes double-digit lead in new national poll, as Biden crumbles and Bloomberg rises

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has seen his poll numbers surge, largely thanks to his...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Sanders Take Huge Lead: https://t.co/ADm1vx5198 #BernieSanders 1 hour ago

PrimaryDem

DemPrimaryTracker2020 DEBATE TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS, STORYLINES: *Michael Bloomberg's first debate. The billionaire will have a huge target… https://t.co/dBv60n7aws 3 hours ago

cbinflux

JT Badenov DEATH BY SOCIALISM: Sanders Takes Huge Lead Over Rivals. “The Bernie Bros look poised to take over the Democratic P… https://t.co/4SnfnivgJ7 16 hours ago

JosephEToomey

Joseph Toomey After insulting a questioner asking why he's so weak, @JoeBiden boasted that he's in first place nationally. Well,… https://t.co/hw5N86OaIP 1 week ago

KElfstorm

Keith pointing at White Elephant 👋👋👉👉👉 @DJetson_ @chucktodd @MSNBC Lol its not like we shouldnt expect the trillions of dollars that control the Establish… https://t.co/4e49v2CBp9 1 week ago

dadlook

🤓™ Sanders jumps out to huge lead in national poll as Biden plummets #Topbuzz https://t.co/0oNQD2Bqug SO WHAT? They'll… https://t.co/CoB3TqWG86 1 week ago

janice_e

𝙹𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚎 𝙼. 𝙴𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚗 📚 RT @RobynElyse: OK. Um. Did people not just learn their lesson about going with people because pundits say they are "electable?" "Electa… 1 week ago

RobynElyse

Robyn Pennacchia OK. Um. Did people not just learn their lesson about going with people because pundits say they are "electable?"… https://t.co/g16wTVU4Zi 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.