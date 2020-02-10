Global  

Latest On The Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest On The Coronavirus OutbreakHundreds of passengers let off quarantined ship in Japan.
Sony latest phone maker to pull out of MWC over coronavirus outbreak

Japanese electronics firm Sony is the latest phone maker to announce it’s withdrawing from the...
Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Hospital director dies in China’s Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreakThe head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Quarantined Chinese citizens take part in dance battle on their balconies during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]Quarantined Chinese citizens take part in dance battle on their balconies during COVID-19 outbreak

Quarantined the citizens in southern China take part in a dance battle on their balconies. The hilarious moment, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on February 3, shows a woman named..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published

Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Escaped prisoner surrenders to police station due to strict inspection during coronavirus outbreak

An escaped prisoner surrendered himself to a police station because of the strick inspection during coronavirus outbreak. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Xiamen in southern China's Fujian..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

