Health Headlines - 2-18-19

BABIES CONCEIVED THROUGH INVITROFERTILIZATION... OR "I-V-F"...MAY HAVE AHIGHER RISK FOR DEATH... INTHE FIRST WEEKS OF LIFE.SWEDISH RESEARCHERS LOOKED AT 30YEARS OF DATA..

INVOLVING NEARLYTHREE MILLION BIRTHS.THEY FOUND... COMPARED TO THOSEWHO CONCEIVED NATURALLY... I-V-FBABIES HAD A 45-PERCENT HIGHERRISK OF DYING..

WITHIN THEIRFIRST YEAR OF LIFE.

THESCIENTISTS BELIEVE... THEINCREASED RISK MAY BE A RESULTOF I-V-FBABIES BEING MORE LIKELY TO BEBORN PREMATURELY... WHICH CANHAVE NEGATIVECONSEQUENCES ON THEIR HEALTH.AT THE EPICENTER OF THECORONAVIRUS, WUHAN, CHINA, THEPRESIDENT OF THEFIRST HOSPITAL TO TREATINFECTIONS, HAS DIED FROM THEVIRUS, AT THE AGE OF 51.THE DEATH TOLL FROM THE VIRUS ISNOW MORE THAN 18-HUNDRED ANDALMOST HALF OFCHINA'S ONE-POINT-THREE BILLIONPEOPLE ARE UNDER VARYING FORMSOF TRAVELRESTRICTIONS AND QUARANTINEMEASURES.IF YOU FIND YOURSELFOVEREATING... YOU MIGHT WANT TOTHINK ABOUT THE QUALITY OFSLEEP YOU'RE GETTING EVERYNIGHT.AS MEREDITH WOOD SHOWS US... THETWO THINGS COULD BE LINKED.A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP DOES THEBODY GOOD... AND IT CAN ALSOMAKE SURE YOU PUT GOOD INTO YOURBODY.ACCORDING TO RESEARCH PUBLISHEDIN THE JOURNAL OF THE AMERICANHEART ASSOCIATION, PEOPLE WHOAREN'T GETTING GOOD SLEEP, TENDTO EAT TOO MUCH SUGAR AND OTHERUNHEALTHY FOODS.THE STUDY LOOKED AT NEARLY 500WOMEN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 20 AND76 WHO SELF-REPORTED THEIR SLEEP AND EATINGHABITS FOR A YEAR.THE STUDY FOUND OVER A THIRD OFTHE WOMEN HAD POOR SLEEP OR SOMELEVEL OF INSOMNIA.THOSE WOMEN REPORTED EATING ANADDITIONAL 500 TO 800 CALORIESPER DAY ON AVERAGE.AND THEY ATE MORE THAN THERECOMMENDED AMOUNTS OF SATURATEDFATS, ADDED SUGARS, ANDCAFFEINE.THEY ALSO FELL BELOW THERECOMMENDED INTAKE OF WHOLEGRAINS AND FIBER.THE STUDY SUGGESTS ONE REASONFOR THE CONNECTION BETWEEN SLEEPAND EATING IS THATWHEN WE ARE SLEEP DEPRIVED, OURHORMONES STIMULATE HUNGER.INSOMNIA CAN ALSO TRIGGER THEPARTS OF YOUR BRAIN THAT MAKE ITHARDER FOR YOU TO CONTROLCRAVINGS ANDRASH DECISIONS.SO BE SURE TO MAKE SLEEP APRIORITY.TURN YOUR GADGETS OFF AT LEAST20 MINUTES BEFORE BEDTIME.MAKE SURE YOUR ROOM IS DARK ANDCOOL.AND DON'T EAT LARGE AMOUNTS OFFOOD BEFORE BED, MAKING YOUR GUTUNCOMFORTABLE.FOR TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE, I'MMEREDITH WOOD.