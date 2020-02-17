Global  

'Leaning tower of Dallas': Demolition fail leaves most of building core intact

A building in Dallas, Texas scheduled for demolition encountered a fail heard around the world on Sunday (February 16).

"I took this video from my office across the highway.

What was scheduled to be an implosion soon turned into the birth of what we dubbed 'The Leaning Tower of Dallas,'" said the filmer.
AntonioReyX360

Alex °Ξ☻Ξ RT @nytimes: “Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas,” one Twitter user wrote after the demolition of an office tower dear dow… 40 seconds ago

knixcountry

KNIX Country What the!? https://t.co/qPt42HRmXP 27 minutes ago

toddgillman

Todd J. Gillman RT @laurencaguirre: Hey hey, more on this story from @dallasnews. They have video of the actual demolition and interviews with people invol… 51 minutes ago

laurencaguirre

Lauren Aguirre🌵 Hey hey, more on this story from @dallasnews. They have video of the actual demolition and interviews with people i… https://t.co/lNmXTxtUjF 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Building Implosion Does Not Quite Go As Planned [Video]Dallas Building Implosion Does Not Quite Go As Planned

After the explosions that brought down most of the building, the elevator shaft remained standing.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:39Published

