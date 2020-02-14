Global  

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

John Rood reportedly disagreed with the Trump administration on several policy issues, including Ukraine.
US official who certified Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request

John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, is the latest to be purged following Trump's acquittal...
Al Jazeera - Published

Key Pentagon official says will resign at Trump's request amid Huawei trade spat

A key Pentagon official said on Wednesday he would leave his post at President Donald Trump's...
Reuters - Published


