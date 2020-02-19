Global  

Patient Plays Violin During Brain Surgery

Dagmar Turner played the violin as doctors removed a tumor from her right frontal lobe to help preserve her music skills.
Professional musician Dagmar Turner was diagnosed with a large brain tumour in 2013.
Professional musician Dagmar Turner, who was diagnosed with a large brain tumour after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance, played the violin as surgeons operated on her brain to help..

A patient at King’s College Hospital in London has played the violin while surgeons removed a tumour from her brain. The unusual approach was taken to ensure areas of the patient’s brain..

