Patient Plays Violin During Brain Surgery 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:49s - Published Patient Plays Violin During Brain Surgery Dagmar Turner played the violin as doctors removed a tumor from her right frontal lobe to help preserve her music skills.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sydnee RT @TIME: A U.K. patient played the violin during her brain tumor surgery. “We knew how important the violin is to Dagmar, so it was vital… 2 seconds ago Aautumn Rae 🧁 RT @fox5dc: AMAZING: A professional musician played her violin during brain surgery so surgeons could know they were not accidentally damag… 20 seconds ago Former Republican now with eyes wide open RT @EricdeMarylebon: "Patient plays violin during surgery to preserve brain function for the skill" https://t.co/THsy8jehWV 42 seconds ago