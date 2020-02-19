Global  

Uber Shutting Downtown L.A. Office, Laying Off 80 Employees

Uber is closing its customer support office in downtown Los Angeles, eliminating nearly 80 jobs in an effort to focus on its bigger location.

The staffers reportedly were not given advance notice before the closure, and their jobs will now be handled by a larger customer support office in Manila.
