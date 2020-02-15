Can Sanders Win Latinos?

Bernie Sanders has made enormous efforts to win Latino voters.

Nevada presents the first test of Sanders ability to turn out Latinos.

Latinos could account for 20 percent of caucus-goers.

Winning Latinos could go a long way to helping Sanders win Super Tuesday states such as California, Texas, and North Carolina.

The campaign says it’s spent millions on Latino outreach in Nevada.

Of the 250 Sanders staffers in the state, more than 100 of them are people of color and 76 are Latinos.