Woman's 'pathetic' airport sandwich goes viral on Facebook

A British woman is sparking plenty of wild reactions after sharing a photo of her “pathetic” airport food — and the price she paid for it.

Hannah Bennett shared the image, taken inside London’s Heathrow Airport, to both her personal Facebook account and the popular food sharing page, Rate My Plate.

She described a sandwich she bought as “Terrible!

Pathetic and complete rip off”.

The £8.50 (approximately $11) sandwich from the airport’s Prince of Wales pub was marketed as a toasted ham and cheese sandwich.

However, it appeared to be made on lightly toasted, standard white bread and contained only a minimal amount of both ham and cheese.

In her Facebook post, Bennett called the sandwich a “pathetic excuse for a meal" and said she was "Not personally sure what the stick is actually doing as it’s not structural".

Several commenters weighed in on the dish, supporting Bennett’s outrage.

“Oh wow.

I wouldn’t even embarrass myself by serving that!

Shame on them.

Hope you got a refund”.

The sandwich wasn’t the only costly item in her order, as her entire receipt totaled £55 (slightly more than $72)
