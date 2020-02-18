Global  

Burger King Releases New Ad Showing New Whopper Get Moldy

Burger King Releases New Ad Showing New Whopper Get MoldyBurger King is trying out an interesting new ad campaign.
Burger King Releases New Ad Showing New Whopper Get Moldy

PASSENGERS AND CREW MEMBERSREMAIN ON THE CRUISE SHIP INJAPAN.BURGER KING IS TRYING OUTINTERESTING AD CAMPAIGN.THE FAST-FOOD CHAIN RELEASEDCOMMERCIAL SHOWING ITS NEW ALLNATURAL WHOPPER GETTING MOLDSI OVER THE COURSE OF THEMONTH.THE TAG LINE IN THE AD READS,QUOTE, THE BEAUTY OF NOARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.THE PRESERVATIVE-FREE WHOPPER



