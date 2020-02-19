Tessa Majors Killing: Third Teen Suspect Arrested, Charged

Global  

A third teenage suspect was arrested and charged in the murder of Tessa Majors on Wednesday; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed during a robbery in Morningside Park. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

A 14-year-old charged in the deadly stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will face a judge today. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

