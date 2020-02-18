Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 2 Of Jury Deliberations Ends With No Verdict

Wednesday was day two of jury deliberations in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and there's still no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
