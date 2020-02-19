Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer.

The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Assange spent several years living in the embassy under asylum, avoiding numerous charges against him.

Rohrabacher allegedly told Assange "on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out..." "...if Mr. Assange…said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC [Democratic National Committee] leaks." The evidence was ruled admissible by the London District Judge.

Published on WikiLeaks, the hacked DNC emails are thought to have caused significant damage to Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

A White House spokeswoman responded to news of the claim.

Stephanie Grisham, W.H., via 'The Guardian' According to 'The Guardian,' Trump invited Rohrabacher to the White House in Sep.

Of 2017.

The WikiLeaks founder is set to begin trial next week in an attempt to block his extradition to the U.S. Assange faces 18 U.S. charges, including conspiracy.

If convicted, he could receive a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.