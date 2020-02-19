Former Tampa mayor says Bloomberg has best chance to defeat President Trump 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published Former Tampa mayor says Bloomberg has best chance to defeat President Trump Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is not only endorsing Mike Bloomberg for President, but he’s also co-chairman for Bloomberg’s Florida campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Republican leader responds to calls for president to free Kilpatrick Supporters of disgraced Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who is currently serving a lengthy prison term for public corruption, say President Trump could soon decide on a pardon or sentence.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25Published 5 minutes ago Is Bloomberg Peaking? Michael Bloomberg is running for President. He's been polling well. However, he has things to worry about. Business Insider's latest poll found a spike in voter dissatisfaction with Bloomberg as a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 4 hours ago